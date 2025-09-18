Musical extravaganza on PM Modi’s life held at IG stadium

New Delhi: A grand musical presentation titled ‘Mera Desh Pehle – The Untold Story of Narendra Modi’ was held at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, celebrating the inspiring life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Organised with the support of the Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, the evening brought alive the Prime Minister’s story through music, narration, and stage performances.

Conceptualized by noted lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir, the presentation depicted Modi’s early years, his struggles, and his rise as a political leader and statesman. Renowned singer B Praak and other celebrated artists enthralled the audience with soulful performances.

The event was attended by BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, alongside

Olympians, Padma awardees, writers, artists, and dignitaries from the judiciary, sports, and cultural fields.

JP Nadda said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life has always been based on the principle of ‘Seva Hi Sankalp.’ He is not just a leader of India but a global statesman who inspires humanity.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the evening “a rare opportunity for Delhiites to witness and understand the inspirational journey of Prime Minister Modi.” Minister Kapil Mishra added, “This is not just a cultural presentation but a way to bring Modi ji’s extraordinary leadership to every citizen.”