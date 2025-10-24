Music in the Park: NDMC to host two-day classical concert at Nehru Park

New Delhi: In an effort to promote India’s rich cultural heritage and offer citizens an evening of soulful melodies under the open sky, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced a two-day classical music concert titled “Music in the Park.” The event will be held at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, on October 25 and 26, 2025, from 6 p.m. onwards.

The initiative, shared by NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, aims to bring together renowned maestros of Indian classical music on one stage. Organized in collaboration with SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) and the SRF Foundation, the event

will feature performances by distinguished artists representing both Hindustani and Carnatic traditions.

The opening evening on October 25 will showcase Dhruv Bedi on the sitar, accompanied by Akram Khan on tabla. The performance will be followed by celebrated Hindustani vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, with Vinay Mishra on harmonium and Yati Bhagwat on tabla.

The second day, October 26, will feature an enthralling Carnatic flute recital by Shashank Subramanyam, accompanied by Parupalli Phalgun on mridangam. The evening will also include a Hindustani violin performance by Dr. N. Rajam, accompanied by Nandini Shankar and Abhishek Mishra on tabla. The event will be anchored by noted media personality Sunit Tandon.

The NDMC has announced that entry will be free via Niti Marg, encouraging Delhiites to experience the grandeur of classical music in a serene outdoor setting. The initiative underscores NDMC’s commitment to fostering art and culture while providing the public with accessible, high-quality cultural experiences.