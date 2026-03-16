Music in the Park draws large crowds at Nehru Park: NDMC

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with SPIC MACAY and SRF Foundation, organised a classical music concert under its “Music in the Park” series at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri in the evening. The open-air concert attracted a large audience of classical music enthusiasts from across the Delhi–NCR region.

The evening began with a Carnatic vocal recital by Sanjay Subrahmanyan, who was accompanied by violinist S. Varadarajan and mridangam artist Neyveli Venkatesh. The performance featured traditional Carnatic compositions and intricate improvisations, drawing appreciation from the audience.

The programme also featured a Hindustani violin recital by renowned violinist N. Rajam. She was accompanied by Ragini Shankar and tabla player Abhishek Mishra. The recital showcased classical ragas and highlighted the expressive depth of the Hindustani violin tradition.

According to NDMC officials, thousands of people attended the event, including diplomats, government officials, corporate professionals, students and regular park visitors. The concert, set against the lush greenery of Nehru Park in the heart of the Capital, celebrated India’s rich classical music heritage and created an immersive cultural experience for listeners. The “Music in the Park” series will conclude on Sunday with performances by flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, accompanied by tabla player Ojas Adhiya, and Hindustani vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar, accompanied by Suresh Talwalkar and harmonium player Vinay Mishra.

NDMC says initiative promotes classical arts through live performances by leading and emerging artists.