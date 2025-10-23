Murthal trip turns fatal as three die in Libaspur flyover accident

New Delhi: Three young men were killed in a fatal road accident early Wednesday morning after their motorcycle rammed into a concrete barrier on the Libaspur flyover along GT Road in North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area.

Police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Sumit (27), son of Madan Lal, resident of Shiv Ram Park, Nangloi; Mohit (26), son of Pooran Chand, resident of Kumar Singh Nagar, Nangloi; and Anurag (23), son of Gopal, resident of Shiv Ram Park, Nangloi, Delhi.

According to police, the crash occurred around 1:33 am on October 22, when the trio was reportedly returning from Murthal after dinner.

Information about the accident reached Swaroop Nagar police station shortly after 1:30 am. A police team rushed to the spot and found three men lying motionless beside a heavily damaged Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

Preliminary examination indicated that all three had died on the spot due to the severe impact of the crash. Police officials said none of the riders were wearing helmets at th e time.

Initial inquiry suggested the motorcycle struck a jersey barrier on the flyover while heading back towards Delhi from Murthal.

The force of the collision threw all three onto the road, causing fatal head and body injuries. Efforts were made to trace eyewitnesses, but none were found nearby during the initial search.

The victims were taken to the Government Hospital in Burari, where doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies were later shifted to the BJRM Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police officials stated that based on the scene and medical findings, a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Swaroop Nagar Police Station.

The investigation is underway to determine whether overspeeding or loss of control caused the collision.

This tragic incident once again underscores growing concerns over rash driving and the neglect of basic safety norms such as wearing helmets, particularly during late-night rides.

Authorities have urged commuters to adhere strictly to traffic rules and exercise caution while driving on flyovers and highways to avert such fatal mishaps.