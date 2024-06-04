Murdered with a sickle: Son arrested for killing father

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for killing his 85-year-old father over a trivial matter.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Nand Nagri Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Om Prakash (85), son of Late Kishan Lal, a resident of Sundar Nagri, Delhi, the accused was identified as Ved Prakash (35), son of Om Prakash, also a resident of Sundar Nagri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the tragic incident occurred at 7:29 am at their residence. The accused, Ved Prakash, was arrested shortly after the crime.

The police were alerted to the crime by GTB Hospital, where the deceased, Om Prakash, was declared brought dead. Kishan Pal Om Prakash’s older son had rushed his father to the hospital but to

no avail.

Om Prakash lived with his two sons, Kishan Pal, and Ved Prakash, along with Kishan Pal’s children, Nikhil (18) and Rashi (14). The household was known for frequent domestic disputes, primarily between Om Prakash and his younger son, Ved.

This morning’s argument, like many before, escalated rapidly.

In a fit of rage, Ved Prakash grabbed a sickle from the kitchen and attacked his

father.

The weapon, typically used for cutting vegetables, became a tool of fatal violence.

The police filed an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Nand Nagri Police Station.

Initial investigations suggest that ongoing domestic strife was the primary motive behind the murder.

The accused Ved Prakash, who is unmarried, had a history of conflicts with his father over trivial issues, which likely contributed to the fatal confrontation.