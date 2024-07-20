Murder undertrial in depression commits suicide in Noida jail

Noida: A 42-year-old inmate at the Luksar Jail of Gautam Buddh Nagar who suffered from depression died by suicide after 10 months of incarceration in a murder case, authorities said on Friday.

Banarasi, a native of Pidiya Khurd village in Balrampur district, wanted to hire a private lawyer for counsel, a police spokesperson said.

“Banarasi had been incarcerated since September 13, 2023 and charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over a case lodged at the Jewar police station. The inmate used his towel to hang himself from a pipe connected to the water tank on Thursday,” the spokesperson said. Banarasi’s body was sent for post mortem examination and a magistrate

conducted an inquest in the matter, police said.

A jail official told news agency that Banarasi, who was not married, had been battling depression.