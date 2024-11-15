Murder suspect nabbed after encounter in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old murder suspect was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a team of special cell of the Delhi Police near Rohini, an official said on Thursday.

Nihal, who is suspected to be a member of the Tillu gang, sustained bullet injuries in the encounter, the official said.

A firearm and a two wheeler being used by the suspect were recovered from the spot. Nihal, a resident of Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar, was allegedly involved in the murder of one Amit Lakra, 26, who had recently got bail in a case of robbery.

Lakra was allegedly shot six times at a crowded market in Mundka on November 9.

According to another official, initial investigations suggested that Lakra was a member of the Gogi gang and was targeted by members of its rival, Tillu Tajpuria-Davinder Bambiha gang.

Upon verification, Nihal’s scooter was found to be stolen from Sultanpuri area and was suspected to have been involved in the commission of the murder. He was previously involved in a case of snatching in Yamuna Nagar, police said.

The official said during interrogation, Nihal confessed to his involvement in the killing of Lakra along with three more associates.

A social media post surfaced on Tuesday, in which a gang claimed responsibility for the killing of Amit Lakra in Mundka.

The message, posted from the account of one Chiku Pehalwan, mentioned gangsters like Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Choudhary, and Davinder Bambiha.

It stated that Chiku Dhankar and Amit Dabangg were behind the killing, as Lakra had allegedly supported rival gang members in Tihar Jail. The post also warned that anyone aiding their rivals would face the same fate. Police are investigating whether Nihal had any links to those responsible for the murder.