Murder suspect nabbed after 17 years

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old woman that took place in Kalkaji, in 2007.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the man.

The arrested accused was identified as Virender Singh (57), a resident of District Vaishali, Bihar. According to the Police, the accused had been on the run for 17 years and was apprehended from his hideout in Vijay Vihar, Sector-4, Rohini, Delhi.

The case dates back to June 2007, when the decomposed body of a 22-year-old woman was discovered in a locked trunk at a rented accommodation in Kalkaji.

The accused Singh, who had rented the property under the pretense of residing there, disappeared shortly after the murder.

Despite extensive efforts, local police were unable to trace him, and he was declared a “Proclaimed Offender” by the court in 2008.

The Delhi Police’s ASI Ramesh and his team, who were initially involved in the case and later transferred to the AGS, Crime Branch, played a pivotal role in Singh’s capture.

Their relentless efforts, including raids and surveillance, ultimately led to a tip-off that Singh was hiding in Rohini. The breakthrough came from a photograph on a Tenant Verification Form that Singh had submitted in 2007, which helped the team confirm his identity.

The team utilised technical surveillance and ground intelligence to track down Singh’s exact location. On apprehension, Singh revealed his extensive criminal background and involvement in the flesh trade. Singh, moved to Delhi in 1991 and he initially worked as a taxi driver, but soon fell into the flesh trade.