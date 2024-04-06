Murder-suicide: Family of three found dead in Nihal Vihar

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were discovered deceased in their residence in Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar suggesting a chain of events culminating in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The Nihal Vihar Police Station received a PCR call on Friday morning, alerting them to the situation.



The deceased were identified as Ajay (42), his wife Teena (38), and their 4-year-old daughter, residing in Gali no. 5, Nihal Vihar. Police responded to the distress call around 9:30 am, leading to the discovery of the family of three.

Ajay was found hanging from the ceiling fan with bloodstains covering his body. It is believed that Ajay took the lives of his wife and daughter, who were found on the bed with multiple injuries from a sharp weapon, before ending his own life.

The scene was described as harrowing, with the room locked from the inside, further suggesting a domestic tragedy confined within the family quarters.

Ajay, a local halwai, lived with his family on the ground floor of the residence, with the house owner residing on the first floor. The police immediately deployed the crime and forensic teams to the site upon receiving the PCR call.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Madan, one of the first responders, confirmed the distressing details of the scene. The area was soon cordoned off, with senior officials, including the ACP of Paschim Vihar, swiftly making their way to the location to oversee the proceedings. The presence of the crime and forensic teams at the scene marks the beginning of what promises to be a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

The surviving member, 22-year-old Kushal, who works as an electrician, returned home to discover the tragic scene, prompting him to immediately call the police.

Authorities registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), indicating a charge of murder,

as they continue to piece together the events that led to this outcome.

Preliminary investigations suggest a case of Ajay murdering his wife and daughter before taking his own life, though authorities are still probing the underlying reasons. The incident has left the community stunned, shedding light on the tragic demise of what seemed to be an ordinary family.