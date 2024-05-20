Murder in Delhi’s Seelampur: 4 apprehended, including minors

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended four individuals, including two minors, for the murder of a 20-year-old laborer over an argument on lingering in the area.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Seelampur Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Iqwal (20), son of Suleman resident of Dahalbari

Singhia, Bagalbari, Kishanganj, Bihar,

The accused have been identified as Adil Ansari (19), son of Aarif, and Faisal (18), son of Gyasuddin, both are residents of Gautam Puri, New Seelampur Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm on Friday, in Gali no. 5, Gautam Puri, Seelampur.

The call reporting the incident was received from JPC Hospital at midnight.

The deceased, Iqwal was working in a jeans factory in Seelampur.

He was found lying injured on the road with six stab wounds to his thighs and back and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at JPC Hospital.

The police registered the case on May 18, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Seelampur Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Adil Ansari (19), Faisal (18), and two minors aged 15 years and 17

years, all are residents of Seelampur.

Adil, the primary accused, works at a car washing workshop and had a recent altercation with Iqwal. Faisal, also working at a car wash with his father, was involved alongside Adil.

The group harbored resentment towards Iqwal, who had repeatedly asked them to stop lingering around. This led to a planned attack to “teach him a lesson.”

On the night of the incident, the four accused Iqwal in the gali and stabbed him to death.

Police recovered three knives and an icepick used in the murder.

Adil and Faisal’s knives were found at the scene and in their possession, respectively.