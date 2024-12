NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old murder convict, Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who jumped parole during the COVID pandemic, was arrested in Mumbai on Sunday.

Tripathi had been serving a life sentence for kidnapping and murdering a child in Delhi in 2000. Granted parole in July 2021, he failed to return after it ended in September 2021. Police traced him to Chembur, where he worked as a delivery executive under a new identity.