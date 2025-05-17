Murder convict on the run for 16 years arrested

New Delhi: A life convict who had been on the run for 16 years after jumping parole was recently held, Delhi Police said Friday. Mohammad Malik (57), a native of Nawada in Bihar, absconded in 2009 after being granted a four-week parole.

He was convicted in a 1997 murder case registered at Hari Nagar police station involving the fatal stabbing of an inmate in Tihar Jail. Malik

arrived in Delhi in 1982 for work and later got involved in criminal activities.