Murder accused trying to spread fear held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man who was allegedly attempting to reassert his dominance in the Ramesh Nagar area after being released from prison in connection with a murder case.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Staff of the Delhi Police apprehended the accused, identified as Manoj alias Nepali (29), son of Ramesh and a resident of Jhuggi, Ramesh Nagar.

According to the police, Manoj was arrested with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge, thereby preventing a potential outbreak of violence in the locality.

Manoj had earlier been involved in a 2017 murder case registered at Police Station Khyala. After spending nearly seven years in jail, he was released on bail on January 16 this year. Soon after, he allegedly began extorting bootleggers and gamblers in an attempt to rebuild his criminal influence and instil fear among residents. Owing to his violent history and reputation for brutality, victims were reportedly reluctant to lodge complaints.

Following credible information about his renewed criminal activities, the Special Staff launched a surveillance operation to verify the inputs. Investigations revealed that Manoj had recently moved to Raghubir Nagar, remarried a woman named Tina, and resumed illegal operations to regain his former status as a local strongman.

On November 3, acting on intelligence about his presence in Ramesh Nagar with a firearm, a police team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar Maurya, In-charge, Special Staff, and comprising SI Manish, ASI Rishi, HC Deepak, HC Guman, and Constable Dinesh, swiftly moved into action under the supervision of the ACP (Operations). The team surrounded the area, located the accused, and arrested him from his jhuggi.

A country-made pistol (desi katta) and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Kirti Nagar.

During interrogation, Manoj disclosed that he had procured the weapon from a person named Lucky, a resident of R-Block, Raghubir Nagar.

Police officials said that efforts are underway to trace the source of the firearm and identify Manoj’s associates involved in the illegal trade. Authorities added that the arrest has helped avert potential violence and restore a sense of security among

local residents.