Murder accused nabbed after brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man wanted in a murder case and absconding was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire near Signature Bridge here on Thursday morning, police said.

Umar (24), a resident of Chauhan Banger, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg in the police encounter. DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Seelampur Police Station received information that Umar could be in Khadar area on Thursday.

“A trap was laid and around 7.15 am. Umar arrived on a motorcycle. When he was signalled to stop, he fired upon the police party.

In retaliatory firing by police, Umar sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

Tirkey said he was arrested at the spot, taken to Jag Pravesh Hospital for treatment.