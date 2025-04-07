Murder accused in cop net after two-month manhunt

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 33-year-old man wanted in a murder case after a two-month search, officials said

on Sunday.

The accused, Ankur, was nabbed on April 4 from Loni in Ghaziabad.

A resident of Padam Nagar, Sarai Rohilla, he had been evading arrest since January in connection with the fatal stabbing of a neighbour, Lakhan, following a dispute over a Rs 50,000 loan.

Ankur and his brothers allegedly attacked Lakhan on the night of January 25–26. Lakhan later died in hospital.

While Rohan was arrested earlier, Ankur and Ankit were on the run.

Police said Ankur, a school dropout and rickshaw puller, confessed during interrogation. His role in other crimes is also being probed.