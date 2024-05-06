Murder accused escapes from police custody, internal inquiry launched

NEW DELHI: A man arrested in a case of murder escaped from police custody by jumping out of the window of a washroom at the Lodhi Colony police station, officials on Monday said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the murder accused Salman alias Raja was brought to the police station during his two days’ police custody, they said.

A police officer said that Salman was escorted by one head constable Ravi posted at the police station.

“He requested Ravi to allow him to attend the natures call but fled away by pushing him and jumping out of the window of the washroom on the ground floor,” he said.

The officer said that Salman had been arrested in connection with an alleged murder in the Lodhi Colony area on April 19.

He allegedly threw the victim from a balcony following a financial dispute between them, the officer said.

Another officer said that a case under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC has been registered against Salman for fleeing from police custody.

Teams have been formed to nab Salman and an internal inquiry has also been started to ascertain the circumstances in which he managed to escape, police said.