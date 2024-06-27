Murder accused arrested from Jaipur

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested Ashok Kumar (42) for the brutal murder of an elderly woman during a robbery.

An anonymous tip led to his capture. Kumar, from Nangla Mani, Etmadpur, Agra, was hiding in a rental property in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur.

The arrest was made by Inspector Anuj Kumar Tyagi’s team. He had been on the run since July 6, 2023, following his release on bail in connection with the case registered on January 29, 2023, under sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian

Penal Code at Dayalpur Police Station.

The Special Cell tracked Kumar from Western UP to Jaipur. The breakthrough came on Saturday, when secret information pinpointed Kumar’s location in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur.

On Monday, they found him on Nepali Gali Purohit Marg and arrested him. During interrogation, Kumar admitted he and his associates, Badal and Kamal, murdered an elderly woman in Dayalpur, Delhi, for robbery. Badal and Kamal are currently in judicial custody, facing trial.