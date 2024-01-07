Municipal schools in Capital to be closed from Jan 8-12, says Mayor

New Delhi: In view of the cold weather condition in Delhi, all schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, will be closed for the next five days, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday. The mayor made the announcement in a post on X.

“In view of the prevailing weather condition, all MCD, MCD-aided and MCD-recognised schools shall remain closed for the next five days i.e. from 08.01.2024 to 12.01.2024. 13 and 14 January being the second Saturday and Sunday respectively, the school will be reopened on 15.01.2024 (Monday),” she posted.