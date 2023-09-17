Munich-based university, AIIMS Delhi sign MoU for collaborative endeavours

New Delhi: Munich-based university Klinikum der Universit t M nchen (LMU Klinikum) and AIIMS, Delhi have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaborations in the fields of medicine and life sciences, a statement said on Saturday.



This agreement sets the framework for future cooperative activities aimed at advancing research, education and innovation in medical and healthcare domains.

LMU Klinikum and AIIMS have established a partnership with the shared goal of fostering academic and scientific exchanges, the statement issued by AIIMS said.

Both institutions are renowned for their contributions to healthcare and medical research and this MoU marks the beginning of a promising collaboration, it said.

‘LMU Klinikum and AIIMS will explore various areas of collaboration, including joint research initiatives, educational exchanges involving students and faculty in the fields of medicine and life sciences, and the possibility of conducting multi-centre clinical trials, delving into digital medicine, and harnessing artificial intelligence for medical advancements. Specific research collaborations will be formalised through separate written agreements,’ the statement said.