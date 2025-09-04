Mungeshpur drain breach: CM calls Hry counterpart

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had a phone call with her Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, over the Mungeshpur drain breach that flooded some areas in the national capital and called for an urgent repair, the government said on Wednesday.

A section of the Mungeshpur drain in Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar district) broke on Tuesday, with water entering villages and unauthorised colonies in Delhi located close to Haryana border.

After the instructions from Gupta, divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal evacuated around 2,000 people from the flooded colonies, the statement, issued from Gupta’s office, said.

Gupta spoke to Saini around midnight flagging the breach, following which officials from both states started repair work with help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, it said.