Mundka murder: Tillu-Bambiha gang shooters held after gunfight

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Tillu Tajpuriya-Davender Bambiha gang, wanted for their involvement in the Mundka murder case. The accused were identified as Narender alias Khilla (24) son of Vijaypal resident of Kami Sonepat, Haryana, and Abhishek alias Ankit (22) son of Krishan resident of Jaurasi Sarf Khas, Near Mata Mandir, Panipat, Haryana.

According to the police, the accused were arrested by a team led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt. Both suspects sustained leg injuries during the operation and are accused of murdering 26-year-old Amit Lakra, who was gunned down in Mundka on November 9.

On the night of November 9, Amit Lakra, recently released on bail in a robbery case, was killed by two bike-borne assailants in the Mundka area. The Tillu Tajpuriya-Davender Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the killing through a social media post. The perpetrators fired multiple rounds at Lakra before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered under an FIR with charges including sections of the Arms Act. The incident highlighted the ongoing rivalry between criminal gangs operating in the region.

The Special Cell had earlier arrested one shooter, Nihal, on November 14, but Khilla and Ankit evaded capture. On December 5, police received intelligence about their movement in Rohini. Acting on this information, a trap was set near Karala Phirni Road.

Around 8:20 pm, the suspects were spotted on a motorcycle. When signaled to stop, they attempted to flee, firing at the police team. In a retaliatory exchange, both suspects were injured and overpowered.

The accused Narender alias Khilla identified as a the main conspirator, he maintained contact with jailed gang members and handlers abroad.

Abhishek alias Ankit an active shooter, he also recruited an accomplice for the murder.