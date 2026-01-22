Munak Canal revival on cards

New Delhi: The long-neglected Munak Canal is set for a dramatic transformation, as the Delhi government on Thursday unveiled an ambitious plan to turn it into a vibrant centre of faith, culture and modern infrastructure. Laying the foundation stone for canal rejuvenation and grand Chhath Puja ghats, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project would not only restore dignity to a sacred space but also deliver major relief from traffic congestion in Outer Delhi.



Calling the initiative a long-awaited gift for lakhs of Chhath devotees, the Chief Minister said, “After years of neglect and unhygienic conditions, the Munak Canal will now emerge as a symbol of faith, cleanliness and development.” She added that by the next Chhath Puja, devotees would be able to offer arghya “in a safe, clean and beautifully developed environment,” replacing the unsanitary conditions of the past.

The Chief Minister said the canal, which had become a “symbol of dirt and disorder,” would now be transformed into a focal point of religious and cultural life. “This is not just a beautification project, but a historic step towards holistic development of the entire region,” she said. Once completed, the area is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors daily for walks and recreation, benefiting residents of Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Keshavpuram and surrounding areas.

A major highlight of the announcement was a Rs.5,000-crore elevated road to be built over the Munak Canal from Inderlok Metro Station to UER-2. “Commuters heading towards Rohini and Outer Delhi will no longer need to struggle through congested internal roads,” Gupta said, adding that the project would ensure faster and smoother travel.