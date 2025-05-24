Munak canal: 4 teenage cousins drown after being swept away by currents

New Delhi: Four teenage cousin brothers drowned after being swept away by strong water currents while they were sitting on the side of Munak canal in outer north Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 12 pm on Thursday in the Munak canal, which carries water from Haryana to Delhi, he said, adding that the bodies of all four teenage boys have been recovered.

The official said that the boys were aged between 13 and 18 years.

“Today around 12 pm near Munak canal, which flows from Haryana to Delhi, Waqil came to collect fodder for the gaushala. He was accompanied by six children: his two sons, his brother-in-law’s son, his brother’s son and two other children,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan on Thursday.

While the police earlier said that the boys had entered the canal for a swim, they later stated that it was an accident. Four of them, including Waqil’s two sons, his brother-in-law’s son and his brother’s son, were sitting on the side of the canal when one of them got swept away, a police source said. The remaining three jumped in to rescue him, but all four were carried away by the strong currents, he added. Earlier on Thursday, two bodies were recovered while efforts were on to locate the remaining boys. “Two more bodies were recovered today by the rescue teams, including personnel from the fire brigade, local police and disaster response units. Two bodies had already been recovered on Thursday,” the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and further inquiries

are underway.