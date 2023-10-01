Multiplicity of curricula desirable: CBSE tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: Multiplicity of curricula and resources in addition to a “core element” is desirable as a uniform board or syllabus across the country does not take into account the local culture, context and language, the CBSE has told the Delhi High Court.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) states this in response to a public interest litigation by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhayay seeking a common syllabus and curriculum in all schools.

In a counter affidavit filed in the matter, the CBSE sought dismissal of the petition and said there is a national framework that provides flexibility for emphasis on local resources and ethos so that a child can better relate to the curriculum and education.

Education being in the Concurrent List of the Constitution, it is for the respective state governments to frame syllabus, curriculum and conduct examinations for their schools, the reply said.

‘Uniform Board/Syllabus across India does not take into account the local context, culture and language. There is a national framework with flexibility for the

emphasis on local resources, culture and ethos.’

‘A child can better relate to a curriculum that is more closely related to his/ her life outside the school. Therefore, the multiplicity of curricula and other educational resources is desirable in addition to a core common element,’ the counter affidavit said. In the response, the CBSE explained that a national curriculum framework developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Policy on Education (NEP) sets the guidelines and direction for the development of syllabi and textbooks at all the school stages.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) and the State Education Boards either adopt or adapt NCERT’s model syllabi and textbooks

or develop their own syllabi and textbooks based on the framework, it added.

‘NCERT prepares model syllabus and textbooks for school education, which is in concurrent list. Therefore, states and UTs have freedom to either adopt or adapt NCERT textbooks,’ response said.