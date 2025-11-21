Multiple schools receive bomb threat emails, all declared hoax

New Delhi: Multiple schools in the national capital received emails warning of bomb blasts on Thursday morning, which were later declared a ‘hoax’, an official said. The schools include the British School and Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, the Modern School in Barakhamba, Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar, and Mother’s International School (MIS) in Sri Aurobindo Marg, a senior police officer said.

The email sent to multiple schools read, “I am writing to you with an extremely serious and urgent warning. Your building is booby-trapped with several very powerful bombs that can detonate at any moment. These bombs have enormous destructive power and are likely to explode very soon, taking the lives of hundreds of innocent children and many teachers.”

It added, “Important: evacuation must be carried out immediately and as quickly as possible. Please follow these instructions without delay: 1. Evacuation: evacuate all students and staff from the building immediately. Use all available exits and make sure that no one remains inside. 2. Call emergency services: call the bomb squad, police and fire brigade immediately. Notify them of the bomb threat and the possible proximity of an explosion. Time is of the essence.”

The mail also mentioned not to panic, but to act quickly. “Panic can lead to chaos and additional casualties. Act in an organised and quick manner to minimise the risk. 4. Gather everyone at a safe distance: ensure that all evacuees are at a safe distance from the building and await further instructions from emergency services,” it said.

The officer further informed that a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and the fire department rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, following which the bomb threat was declared a ‘hoax’.

On Tuesday, multiple courts in Delhi - Saket, Dwarka and Patiala House - along with two CRPF-run schools, received bomb threats.