Multiple flyover and foot overbridge projects to be completed by Mar 31

Some flyovers and foot overbridges are likely to be completed in 2024 that will ease traffic congestion and facilitate pedestrian movement, according ssto the Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24.

According to the survey, three footover bridges that are under construction at Sri Aurobindo Marg at Adchini Village, Hauz Khas Enclave (near Padmini Enclave), Sri Aurobindo Marg at PTS

Bus Stop and between newly-built court building and Tis Hazari Court Complex are likely to be completed by

March 31 this year, according to the survey.

The third phase of the elevated Barapulla corridor project is likely to be completed by December 31 this year.

The stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar Phase-III under this project was sanctioned with an outlay of Rs 1260.63 Crore. An expenditure of Rs 880.11 crore has been incurred till October, 2023. The work is in progress and balance land acquisition of 9341 sqm is in final stage with

82 per cent work being completed till October last year, according to the report.

The construction of flyover at Nand Nagri and the Gagan Cinema junction and underpass at Loni Chowk of Mangal Pandey Marg is likely to be completed by July 31 this year, according to the report.