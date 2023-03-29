Multi-state gang of high-end car thieves busted

New Delhi: With the arrest of six miscreants, special staff of Dwarka district police claimed to have busted a multi-state gang of carjackers and suppliers of illegal firearms, Delhi police said on Tuesday. Police seized six pistols and 12 live cartridges and robbed a Fortuner from their possession. An i-20 being used in the commission of crime has also been recovered from their possession, they said.



The accused persons have been identified as Vikram aka Vicky (40), Vicky alias Mota (30), Arjun (26), and Rohit (29), all are residents of Haryana Md. Ashraf Bhatt (68), and Ramesh Singh (36), the duo are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

According to police, on March, 17, an incident of car-jacking of Fortuner was reported at Dwarka South police station. A case under section 394/34 IPC was registered and the investigation was taken up. M. Harsh Vardhan, DCP, Dwarka district, said that keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, a dedicated team of police officials of Spl Staff/Dwarka, led by Insp. Naveen Kumar under the supervision of ACP operation Ram Avtar was constituted to work out the case.

“During the investigation, it was learnt that the accused persons are using an I-20 car. Thereafter, secret informers were mobilized and specific information was received regarding the presence of the target car in the area near GGSIP University, Dwarka, Delhi,” DCP mentioned. “Subsequently, a trap was laid near GGSIP University, Dwarka, Delhi, and the accused persons Vikram alias Vicky, Vicky alias Mota, Arjun, and Rohit were apprehended. During frisking, four pistols and eight live cartridges and an I-20 car being used in the commission of the crime were recovered from their possession. Three of them Vicky alias Mota, Arjun, and Rohit are previously involved in a murder case in Gurugram, Haryana.” DCP said.

“Further, the arrested criminal Vikram was taken on police remand and the team went to J&K to arrest the source of illegal weapons and receivers of stolen vehicles. The team used a Fortuner car to lure the receivers. Subsequently, cops successfully nab the suppliers of illegal firearms and ammunition and the receiver of robbed cars Ashraf and Ramesh from Jammu. Two pistols and four live cartridges and a robbed Fortuner car were recovered from their possession,” DCP Dwarka Harsh Vardhan said.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Vikram’s cousin Arun who is in Bhondsi Jail lured Vikram to do car-jacking and got him in touch with Vicky alias Mota, Arjun, and Rohit. Vikram was in touch with Ashraf and Ramesh whom Vikram used to deliver the robbed cars. The gang was operated by Vikram along with Vicky, Arjun, and Rohit who used to rob cars from Delhi-NCR. The gang members used to target only luxury cars like Fortuner. During carjacking, the miscreants take the drivers at gunpoint, snatched their mobile phone and throw it out in the drain and also throw out the driver at some secluded place, the official said.

Then Vikram used to drive the car all through the way to Jammu on the same night to hand it over to Ashraf and Ramesh who further used to sell the cars to one Illiyas in Ahmedabad, Gujarat a very low price of Rs 3 to 4 lakh. Ashraf and Ramesh used to supply the illegal firearms and ammunition to Vikram, the official further said.