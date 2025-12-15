Multi-layered security at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Messi’s visit

New Delhi: In view of chaos during an event featuring Lionel Messi in Kolkata, the Delhi Police has made multi-layered security arrangements at and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium where the Argentine football icon will attend another event on Monday.

The event will be held at the stadium here between 1 pm and 4 pm, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday, chaos erupted at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata as thousands of fans protested after failing to catch a clear glimpse of Messi during a much-hyped event, prompting police to resort to lathi charge. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The Delhi Police said an elaborate and multi-layered security bandobast is being put in place for Messi’s visit. A senior police officer said comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, with a strong focus on crowd management, access control and traffic regulation. According to the police, multiple security rings will be established around the venue, with deployment of additional police personnel along with paramilitary forces to maintain law and order. Entry to the stadium and designated areas will be strictly regulated and no one will be permitted without a valid pass. “Anti-sabotage checks, frisking points and surveillance through CCTV cameras will form a key part of the security plan,” the officer said.

The officer added that quick reaction teams, senior supervisory officers and emergency response units will remain on standby throughout the event, and public safety will remain the top priority. On the traffic front, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nishant Gupta said the traffic police have identified three main parking areas for labelled vehicles, including P1 near Vikram Nagar.