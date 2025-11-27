Multi-layered policing strategy curbs juvenile gang activity in Capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended more than 50 juveniles in an intensified crackdown on delinquency in the Patel Nagar and Anand Parbat areas, using a multi-layered strategy that has led to a marked decline in PCR calls linked to gang activity and group clashes.

The action follows an extensive analysis of crime patterns involving Children in Conflict with the Law (CCLs), which indicated increased activity by juvenile groups such as the MJ Gang, 78 Sarkar and Bhagat Singh Group, whose members are largely between 13 and 17 years old.

Police officials said surveillance was mounted on identified juveniles and their movements were closely monitored to prevent repeat offences.

Between 2024 and 2025, a total of 32 FIRs and DD entries were registered against juvenile offenders. During the same period, 105 CCLs were apprehended for involvement in quarrels, petty disputes and other criminal activities. Authorities also opened 66 Pink Files to systematically track juveniles with habitual offending patterns.

To prevent escalation of criminal behaviour into adulthood, police arrested three individuals who had begun offending as juveniles and continued unlawful activities after turning eighteen.

Of the 51 identified active members across these groups, 31 juveniles were sent to an Observation Home following due legal action.

Alongside enforcement, district police have emphasised counselling, rehabilitation and family-based intervention. CCLs are being referred to professional counsellors and enrolled in rehabilitation programmes, with regular follow-up to support social reintegration.

Families are being linked to government welfare schemes and provided financial and psychological assistance to reduce the risk of re-offending.

Police have also expanded community initiatives, organising sports events, competitions and awareness sessions under government career guidance and skill-development programmes to provide constructive engagement for local youth.

Data for 2024–25 shows PCR calls on juvenile gangs fell from 62 to 33, while FIRs for attempted murder rose slightly from 12 to 15, reflecting tighter control. Officials said the strategy has significantly reduced juvenile delinquency in the Central District.