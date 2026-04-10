Mule account network linked to ₹3.3 cr cyber fraud busted

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has busted a mule bank account network allegedly used to facilitate “digital arrest” cyber frauds, arresting one accused in connection with cheating transactions amounting to about Rs 3.3 crore.



The accused have been identified as Javed (49) and Saleem (49), both residents of Sainik Farm in New Delhi.

The action was carried out under the special anti-cybercrime drive, Operation Cy-Hawk 4.0, aimed at dismantling organised cyber fraud syndicates operating through layered banking channels.

The case came to light during scrutiny of complaints received on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Investigators detected a series of suspicious transactions routed through an ICICI Bank account within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi district.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the account was used to receive funds cheated from victims through “digital arrest” scams and fraudulent investment schemes.

The account was registered in the name of a company, “Saleem Javed Rule The Rolls Since 1960,” operating from Khan Market.

According to police, the business was earlier associated with the eatery brand Khan Chacha, founded by the accused persons’ father, Haji Banda Hasan. In 2020, the accused launched a new brand under the present name for restaurant and catering activities.

Further verification revealed that at least 21 complaints from across the country were linked to the account, involving cheated funds estimated at Rs 3.3 crore. Investigators believe the account functioned as a mule account to receive and route proceeds of cyber fraud.

An FIR was registered on April 6 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police arrested one accused, traced another, and uncovered Rs 54 lakh fraud routed via shared accounts; investigation continues.