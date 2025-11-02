MTS workers’ strike may have ended but their woes run deeper

New Delhi: Delhi’s Municipal Corporation relies on thousands of MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) workers, the unsung heroes of its public health machinery to keep the city clean, functional and safe. Many of these employees have served the MCD for over three decades, working tirelessly to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, maintain sanitation and respond during crises. Despite their indispensable role, they remain among the most underpaid, unheard and overworked sections of the civic workforce. The recent strike by MTS (PH) contractual employees brought this harsh reality into the open. For days, hundreds of workers protested outside the MCD Civic Centre, demanding fair wages, medical benefits, and basic job security. Their monthly salaries around Rs 12,000 barely sustain a family in Delhi’s rising cost of living. Several workers revealed that nearly half their income goes into petrol expenses for their personal bikes, which they use for official duties.

“We spend Rs 6,000 on petrol every month just to reach our work sites. The bike is bought from our own savings,” one worker said, highlighting the irony of paying to serve the city. During the strike, workers shared stories of being called in for election rallies, protests, and notice distributions tasks far beyond their job profiles without additional pay or recognition. They also lamented that when injuries occur on duty, the Corporation provides neither health insurance nor financial assistance. Sundays, they said, are often working days too. “We have cleaned hospitals, carried medical waste, and sanitized homes during COVID-19 when others stayed indoors. Yet, our demands have always been ignored,” said another worker. After several days of protest, MCD finally responded. A ten-member committee was formed to examine the workers’ demands. Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh announced that the strike was called off following assurances from the committee, which promised to review all legitimate grievances.