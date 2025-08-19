MSMEs to drive India’s global trade push, says Speaker Gupta

New Delhi: Calling micro, small and medium enterprises the true engine of India’s growth, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said MSMEs are poised to lead the country into the global trade arena and help achieve the vision of a developed India. He was delivering the

keynote address as Chief Guest at the MSME Global Summit 2025, organised by the Star International MSME Forum in association with the Federation of Trade and Industry

of India (FTII) and the Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC).

“MSMEs are the backbone of our economy. Today, this sector contributes nearly 45 per cent of India’s total exports. With the right policy framework, global partnerships, and encouragement of innovation, this contribution can rise to 60–70 per cent. This is the path that will lead India towards becoming an economic superpower of the world,” Gupta said.

The summit, themed “Empowering MSMEs, Connecting Globally”, focused on artificial intelligence, digital adoption, exports, women and youth entrepreneurship, and international competitiveness. With delegates from over 20 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, and the UAE, the platform enabled Indian entrepreneurs to explore new markets and adopt advanced technologies.

Describing the Prime Minister’s “Local to Global” vision as “not just a slogan but the manifesto of India’s economic revolution,” Gupta urged entrepreneurs to move beyond Make in India to Made for the World. “The strength of India does not rest only in its large industries, but in the countless small dreams that millions of MSME entrepreneurs are fulfilling every day,” he observed.

Concluding, he called for a collective resolve, “Let us collectively pledge to empower India’s MSMEs to emerge as global leaders in trade and innovation… This journey will enable India to assume its rightful position on the world stage as a true Vishwaguru.”

The summit saw participation from diplomats, industry leaders, scholars and entrepreneurs worldwide.