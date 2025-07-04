MP Khandelwal inspects Chandni Chowk areas

New Delhi: Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday conducted an inspection tour of Chawri Bazar, Sitaram Bazar, and the Mata Sundari Gurudwara area to address civic and infrastructural concerns. He was accompanied by senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD), BSES, and Delhi Metro, as well as BJP leaders including Chandni Chowk District President Arvind Garg and Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

During the visit, Khandelwal instructed municipal officials to remove permanent encroachments in Chawri Bazar and asked Delhi Police to clear illegally parked scooters at Hauz Qazi Chowk. He emphasized the need to repair sunken sewer lines and potholes in the area, directing Jal Board and PWD officials to expedite the work.

Highlighting the issue of illegal parking and unregulated rickshaws, Khandelwal asked police officers to take strict measures for traffic management. He also suggested that pavement vendors, many of whom are local residents, be organized and allowed to operate from designated spots to ease congestion.

The MP further asked MCD officials to prepare a plan for removing illegal scrap dealer encroachments behind Deendayal Upadhyay Park, near Lok Nayak Hospital’s gate, and around Mata Sundari Gurudwara.

Khandelwal said the inspection aimed to “ensure the historic Chandni Chowk area is clean, safe, and accessible for residents and visitors alike.”