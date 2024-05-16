MP CM holds public meet in supprt of BJP candidate

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav addressed a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Kamaljeet Saharawat in West Delhi on Wednesday.



Mohan Yadav said, “The only successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, can gift the knowledge of Gita to the President of America, thus making India’s presence felt worldwide.”

Also present at the meeting were OBC Morcha president, Sunil Yadav, Deputy in charge of Assam, Pawan Sharma, District president, Ramesh Shokhanda and BJP leader, Jai Prakash along with other BJP leaders.

He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

India has steadily progressed on the path of development and has now gained recognition as a competitor in every field in the world.

The CM of Madhya Pradesh said, “This is the time of Lord Shri Ram” and highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi over the past decade, as he encouraged the public to vote for the BJP.

Mohan Yadav said, “This time we have a higher responsibility to vote for the BJP because if Lord Shri Ram is smiling in his temple this time, it is because of the efforts of the Modi government, so once again it will be the Modi government and this time even Lord Shri Krishna in Mathura will smile and for this the vote should go only for the lotus.”