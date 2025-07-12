MP Bansuri Swaraj, Mayor conduct joint inspection in Rajender Ngr

NEW DELHI: Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj and Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday carried out a joint inspection of key areas in the Rajender Nagar constituency to assess civic infrastructure and monsoon preparedness.

The inspection team included local MLA Umang Bajaj, Councillor Arti Chawla, and senior officials from the GNCTD and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The visit aimed to evaluate on-ground sanitation, road conditions, and measures in place to tackle seasonal challenges like waterlogging.

Addressing officials during the inspection, MP Swaraj underscored the need for proactive governance, directing Public Works Department (PWD) engineers to expedite pothole repairs across the constituency. She also urged MCD teams to step up sanitation drives and maintain public spaces in a hygienic condition throughout the monsoon.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh expressed satisfaction that no waterlogging was reported in the areas surveyed.

He stressed that all departments have been instructed to remain vigilant and responsive to residents’ concerns during the rainy season. Singh said the government is committed to delivering top services under PM Modi and the CM’s leadership.

He and Swaraj concluded the visit by planting saplings in an MCD park, underscoring the focus on sustainability and greener urban spaces.