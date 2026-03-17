‘Move to remove LS Speaker undermines dignity of Chair’

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing concern over the recent attempt by certain opposition parties to move a resolution seeking the Speaker’s removal in the Lok Sabha.



In his letter, Gupta said the move undermines long-standing parliamentary traditions and the dignity of the Chair. He emphasised that the Speaker’s office holds exceptional importance in India’s parliamentary democracy and must remain above partisan politics.

“It is deeply saddening that certain opposition parties, driven by narrow political considerations, chose to bring a motion against the incumbent Speaker—an office that stands above partisan politics and is entrusted with safeguarding the rules, traditions and dignity of Parliament,” Gupta said.

The motion seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker was defeated by a voice vote in the House, reaffirming the confidence of Members in the authority and impartial functioning of the Chair.

“The neutrality of the Chair is central to India’s parliamentary democracy,” Gupta said, stressing that the credibility of parliamentary institutions depends on preserving the dignity, neutrality and authority associated with the office.

Gupta also appreciated Members of Parliament who opposed the motion, describing their stand as a reaffirmation of the House’s commitment to protecting parliamentary traditions.

He further said that under the stewardship of Om Birla, the Lok Sabha has continued to function with balance and dignity, enabling meaningful democratic debate while maintaining discipline and decorum.