Moutain of lies to collapse in coming days: AAP on Singh’s bail

New Delhi: Buoyed by the Supreme Court’s order granting bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday called it a “big day for democracy” and hoped its other leaders will also be out of jail and the “mountain of lies” created by the BJP will collapse in the coming days.



Soon after Singh got the relief from the apex court, several party leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Raghav Chadha, invoked lord Hanuman’s name.

“Today is a very emotional day for every ordinary party worker. The happiness from the release of our lion, Sanjay Singh, cannot be expressed in words, Jai bajrang bali,” Chadha said in a post in X in Hindi.

Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam on October 4 last year, was granted bail after the Enforcement Directorate conceded that it has no objections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the same case on March 21 and on Monday, he was sent to judicial custody till April 15.

While AAP leader Manish Sisodia is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case, former health minister Satyendar Jail is also in jail in a different money laundering case.

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed the Supreme Court order “exposed” that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements “extorted” from witnesses and approvers.

“This is a big day for democracy in the country and a moment of happiness and hope,” Delhi minister Bharadwaj said.

Atishi, also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said for two years, AAP leaders have been targeted in fake cases and arrested.

“In the court proceedings, two important things have come before the people -- ED had no response when the Supreme Court asked where is the money trail; and that the entire case of the ED is based on approvers’ statements who were pressured to give statements against Kejriwal,” she said.

Minutes after Singh got bail, Atishi in a post on X said in Hindi, “Satyameva Jayate”.