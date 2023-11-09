Mountaineer makes remarkable recovery under care of AIIMS docs

Mountaineer Anurag Maloo, who sustained serious injuries in a fall from a significant altitude into a crevasse during his expedition on Mount Annapurna in Nepal in April, has made a remarkable recovery under the care of doctors at AIIMS.

Maloo fell during the climb on April 17.

Rescued after three days, he was initially treated in Nepal before being airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, on May 11.

Upon arrival at AIIMS, Maloo was admitted to the Department of Plastic Reconstructive Surgery, where he underwent a series of extensive reconstructive surgeries and comprehensive medical interventions.

His injuries were severe, including deep frostbite on both hands, gangrenous thumbs and multiple affected fingers, gangrenous toes on both feet, extensive cold-induced deep burns on his trunk, subclavian artery blockage on the right side, multiple deep venous blockages in one lower limb, acute kidney injury, and pleural effusion with infected wounds.

A multidisciplinary team comprising specialists from Plastic Surgery, Critical Care, Anaesthesiology, Cardiology, Nephology, Trauma Surgery, ENT, Psychiatry, and Urology, meticulously managed Maloo’s complex condition.

Between May 13 and September 23, Maloo underwent seven surgeries for infection control, followed by reconstructive surgery for his wounds using skin grafting. The intricate surgical procedures were skillfully conducted by a team of renowned reconstructive surgeons, led by Professor Maneesh Singhal, HOD Plastic Surgery, and assisted by Dr Suvashis Dash, Assistant Professor, Dr Shashank Chauhan, Dr Shivangi Saha, Dr Karthick G, and Dr Shruthi C.

Beyond surgical interventions, a team of intensivists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, nursing staff, and psychologists played a pivotal role in Maloo’s comprehensive rehabilitation. Their support ensured his overall well-being, enabling him to regain strength and vitality.

AIIMS has announced that Maloo’s wounds have healed, and he is actively pursuing physical therapy to regain his mobility.