Motorcycle & car collide on BRT corridor

NEW DELHI: A motorcycle and a car collided on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor on Wednesday at around 9:31 am. The motorcycle was driven by Aryan (20) from Dakshin Puri, while the car was driven by Arpan Haldar (18) from Mehrauli, an LLB student en route to his college in Faridabad.

According to police, Aryan was riding on the wrong side of the BRT corridor when the collision occurred. He suffered injuries, although the extent is not yet confirmed. Arpan, who holds a valid driving licence, was uninjured.

Authorities cleared the scene and diverted traffic following the accident. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on Aryan’s decision to ride against traffic. Both drivers are being questioned, but no arrests or legal actions

have been reported.