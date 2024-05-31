Mothers rally against vaping epidemic on World No Tobacco Day

NEW DELHI: Mothers Against Vaping united on World No Tobacco Day to combat the tobacco industry’s influence on children.



Joined by Khushboo Sundar and Kishwar Desai, they pledged to protect children from new-age gateway devices.

The group releases a 4-point agenda to counter tobacco industry strategies. Dr. Bhavna Barmi highlights children’s susceptibility to addictive behaviors.

The agenda includes educating stakeholders, providing health hazard information, using digital marketing tools, and urging policymakers to combat smuggling.

Deepa Malik led a pledge ceremony, emphasising the importance of awareness. Sundar and Desai stress the dangers of vaping on children’s health and future prospects.