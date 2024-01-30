Mother, toddler succumb to ‘Angeethi’ smoke in poorly ventilated home

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died due to suffocation from ‘angeethi’ smoke and improper ventilation in a house near Maidangarhi.

The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Maidangarhi Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Anjali alias Dilip (23), wife of Dinesh and Sambhu (2), son of Dinesh, residents of Asola.

According to the police, the tragic event unfolded on Saturday morning, when the family, unaware of the dangers of using such heating equipment in a poorly ventilated room, found themselves gasping for air.

In a desperate attempt to save their lives, all five family members were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital.

While Anjali and Sambhu could not be saved, Dinesh and the other two children are currently receiving medical treatment. The family, including Dinesh, the husband and father of the deceased, their six-year-old son Divansh, and their four-year-old daughter Devanshi, were residing in a rented accommodation in Asola for the past two years.

Dinesh, a gardener by profession, and Anjali, a homemaker, were reportedly using an angeethi in a room with inadequate ventilation facilities. This incident has raised concerns about the dangers of using traditional heating methods in confined spaces, particularly during the winter months when such practices become more common.

The lack of awareness about the need for proper ventilation when using fire-based heating sources has once again come to the forefront as a significant issue in residential safety.

The local police have initiated proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), indicating that no foul play is suspected in this case.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the complete circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.