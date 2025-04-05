Mother strangles kids, hangs self in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: A 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two minor kids over a domestic dispute in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, said police on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place in Purana Haibatpur village, where Rajkumar (43), lives with his family. On Friday morning, Rajkumar and his brother Rajaram left the house for their flower shop in Ghaziabad. Rajaram’s wife had gone to attend a family function along with her two children. Rajaram’s son Rohit, Rajkumar’s wife Aarti (35), his elder daughter Rohini (8), younger daughter Sohni (6) and son Rohan (5) were at home.

The family told police that around 10:30 am, Aarti went to the upper floor with her son Rohan and Sohni followed her. Rohini was watching television in the room. The woman locked the door from inside along with the two kids.

The woman strangled her two children before hanging herself with a dupatta. Neighbours alerted others, broke the door, and took them to hospital, where they were declared dead.