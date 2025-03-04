Mother-son injured after water tank bursts in Anand Parbat area

NEW DELHI: A water tank burst on top of the roof of a make-shift building in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat camp area on Monday morning, causing head injuries to a woman and her son,

said an official.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the incident was reported at 5:22 am on Monday when the water tank, placed on top of the tin shed, burst and added that it led to two people getting injured.

The victims, identified as Jahida Begum (55) and Nizamal Sheikh (32), were in the house when the incident happened, police said. Earlier, the DFS had claimed their names to be Jaya and Nizam.

“Two persons were injured and have been discharged after treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, M Harsha Vardhan.

The officer said that a water tank with 5000L capacity, was installed at a height of 30ft, and was made of steel sheets.

“It was used to supply water for daily use in the transit camp. On Monday morning, suddenly the tank ruptured from the inside due to water pressure,” the DCP said.

A DDA technical team is also at the site and has been conducting its detailed inspection, he added.

Pooja, a resident of the camp, said that the mother and son were trapped in their home and no one came to rescue them despite repeatedly calling the authorities.

“We live in matchbox sized houses with no place to even escape in such situations. They were trapped inside their houses and could not escape,” she said. Two fire tenders rushed to the site, a DFS

official said.