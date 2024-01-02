Mother-daughter duo killed in mishap; driver claims he had ‘epileptic episode’

New Delhi: A mother and her daughter were killed in an accident near Khatu Shyam Mandir on Burari Road.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Burari Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Asha Mahajan (52), and Kanik Mahajan (26), both residents of Tomar Colony, Burari.

However, the injured victims were identified as Rinku (30), resident of Mukundpur, and Gangaprasad (31), resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi.

The offending vehicle driver was identified as Raju (39), resident of Deepalpur Rai, Haryana. According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday near the Petrol

Pump on Burari Road, as the van collided with a two-wheeler.

Subsequently, the van collided with two more vehicles before coming to a halt.

The driver of the offending vehicle a white Maruti Eeco van on a contractual basis between Jehangir Puri metro station and Bahalgarh, Haryana.

On Monday he deviated from his usual route near Khatu Shyam Mandir in Alipur due to heavy traffic.

The offending vehicle driver has been taken into custody, and an FIR has been registered under sections 279/337/304A of the Indian Penal Code at Burari Police Station.

He claims to have experienced an epileptic episode, resulting in a loss of consciousness at the time of the accident.

The veracity of this claim was confirmed when the investigators found medications in the van and also collected the medical documents of his condition.

Importantly, it has been confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of any intoxicating substances.

The tragic incident has prompted concerns about the safety of commuters and the need for strict adherence to traffic regulations.

Authorities are actively pursuing a thorough investigation to determine the precise circumstances leading to the accident.