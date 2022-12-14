Mother-daughter duo killed after speeding truck hits motorcycle

ghaziabad: A mother-daughter duo have been killed while three other persons, including two minors, were left injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind near Lalkuan in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.



According to police, the incident took place around 10 am when a couple was travelling on motorcycle with their three minor children. A truck hit their motorcycle from behind and in the mishap, the woman identified as Sama Parveen (38) and her daughter Myra (5) died on the spot while Wahab (42), who was riding a bike, and his daughters Kashish (12) and Alya (9) were injured.

Wahab, a resident of Kamalpur in Bulandshahr, is a doctor in the village and the family had come to a relative's house in Sahibabad on Monday with wife and children and they were returning back to the village by motorcycle on Tuesday morning.

"Passer-by informed police about the incident and a team rushed to the spot. The victims were taken to MMG hospital for treatment where a woman and minor girl succumbed to injuries," a senior police officer said.

"As soon as the accident took place, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving the truck. Police have seized the truck and the driver is being searched. A case under relevant sections has been registered against unidentified truck driver," the officer added.

In another incident, two persons were injured after a tractor was hit by a canter from behind on NH91 in Dadri on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The tractor was carrying iron sheets which slid towards the other side of the road, hitting an ambulance coming from Bulandshahr side.