Most drainage systems working effectively: Min

new delhi: Most drainage systems in the national capital are functioning effectively, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said on Sunday, adding that brief accumulation of rainwater should not be termed as waterlogging.

Verma, who inspected the Palla region of the Yamuna river, said, “If rainwater drains away within minutes, it cannot be termed waterlogging. In most areas, drainage systems are working effectively.”

True waterlogging refers to stagnation that lasts four to five hours or more, he said.

He directed strict monitoring and coordination among departments to ensure the condition of the river within Delhi matches its

upstream quality.

The visit was aimed at assessing the condition of the river ahead of the monsoon peak and reviewing the preparedness of departments responsible for flood control and drainage, an official statement said.

Verma, accompanied by senior officials, also undertook a boat survey to examine water levels, flow patterns and embankment

conditions.

Officials said a water sample was collected from the Palla point to scientifically test the quality of river water

entering Delhi.

A detailed review meeting was held to assess flood preparedness.

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party, Verma said, “Showcasing visuals from only 3–4 isolated locations cannot define the condition of a city as vast as Delhi. Most areas are functioning normally, and the public is being misled through selective representation.”

The minister directed all departments to remain vigilant and ensure swift redressal of waterlogging complaints during the

monsoon season.