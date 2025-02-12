More trouble for Khan; cops prepare to invoke MCOCA, raids in multiple states

NEW DELHI: The troubles for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, continue to mount as Delhi Police prepares to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him. Earlier on Monday, the police had already filed a non-bailable FIR against Khan, charging him under sections related to organised crime and

rioting. Amanatullah Khan has been accused of aiding the escape of a fugitive wanted in an attempted murder case.

According to police officials, Khan is currently absconding. However, in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the Okhla MLA denied the allegations, stating that he has not fled and remains within his constituency. Khan further alleged that some police

officers are falsely implicating him in a fabricated case.

“The person whom the police came to arrest had already secured bail and presented the necessary documents. To cover up their mistake, they are now trying to frame me falsely,” Khan wrote in his letter. Delhi

Police sources claim that Amanatullah Khan is a habitual offender with multiple cases already registered against him.

Several chargesheets have been filed, and some cases are currently under trial, while others are still being investigated. Given his alleged involvement in organised crime, the police are now considering slapping MCOCA charges against him. Authorities believe that Khan has been evading arrest, prompting the Crime Branch and South District Police to conduct raids at various locations across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and

Rajasthan. His last known phone location was traced to Mithapur Chowk in Jaitpur, after which his device was switched off on Monday evening.

Police sources also suspect that some AAP leaders are aiding Khan in evading arrest. As a result, his close associates’ mobile phones

have been monitored. Additionally, legal consultations are underway to explore the possibility of banishing Amanatullah Khan from Delhi.