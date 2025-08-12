More than 652 teams register for Industrial Ideathon 2025

NEW DELHI: Over 650 teams have registered for the Delhi Government’s Industrial Ideathon 2025, organised by DSIIDC with NSUT as knowledge partner.

The contest invites tech-driven solutions to industrial challenges. From 652 entries, 124 teams will compete in the preliminary round on August 13 for prizes worth Rs 40 lakh across four categories: last-mile logistics, ease of doing business, Industry 4.0 adoption, and resilient MSMEs. Top 40 teams will advance to the August 22 finale before industry and government leaders. Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the event bridges academia, industry and government, generating actionable ideas

from youth innovators.