More than 500 join animal rights march in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: Over 500 people participated in a march in west Delhi on Sunday evening, demanding stronger legal protections for animals and structural reforms to curb exploitation.

The ‘Animal Rights March Delhi 2026’ was organised by Delhi Vegans for Animal Liberation in collaboration with YV Care, One Just World, Vegan India Movement and World Vegan Vision, a release said.

According to the release, the march began near Pacific Mall and moved through nearby areas. Organisers said the demonstration sought stricter enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and broader policy reforms to reduce cruelty.

Participants, including students, activists and professionals, carried banners and placards highlighting issues in industries such as dairy production, slaughterhouses, laboratory testing and entertainment, it stated.

Speakers at the gathering urged authorities to adopt policy measures to gradually reduce dependence on industries involving animal exploitation. They called for the promotion of plant-based food systems and cruelty-free research methods, it said.

Addressing the crowd, activist Sai Vignesh said society must re-evaluate practices that normalise animal cruelty. Another speaker, Bhumika, said compassion should remain consistent across all forms of exploitation.

Co-organiser Manjira Banerjee said the initiative aimed to encourage public discussion around animal rights and policy reforms.

Another organiser, Indraneel Das, described the turnout as an effort by citizens to raise their voices for animals.