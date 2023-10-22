More than 1.5L challans issued till Oct 15 for PUC violations

New Delhi: More than 1.5 lakh challans were issued till October 15 this year to vehicle owners driving without pollution under control certificates (PUCC), Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday.



According to data shared by traffic police, a total of 1,58,762 challans were issued till October 15 this year, which is 50,662 more than the number of challans issued during the same period last year.During period from January 1 to October 15, 52,388 challans were issued in 2021 and 1,08,100 in 2022.

This year, the maximum number of challans were issued in Daryaganj circle (6,306), followed by Sarita Vihar (6,254), Rajouri Garden (5,595), Shahdara (5,442) and Tilak Nagar (5,252), data showed. Traffic police issued most of challans to motorcycle riders (69,190), scooter riders (49,219), car drivers (33,754) and autorickshaw drivers (1,556).